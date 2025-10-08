Rascal Voyages: Dive & Restore on Raja Ampat’s Coral Frontlines

Rascal Voyages has partnered with The SEA People (Orang Laut Papua) to give divers and ocean enthusiasts the opportunity to dive with purpose in Raja Ampat.

During a seven-night voyage, guests take part in hands-on coral restoration — from gardening and transplantation dives to reef monitoring — while deepening their understanding of marine ecology under the guidance of Rascal’s resident marine biologist.

Rascal’s liveaboard acts as a floating PADI dive center, accommodating all levels — from beginners and refresher divers to those seeking advanced certifications. Dive itineraries are flexible and include monitoring dives, reef assessments and hands-on restoration sessions led by Rascal’s crew and The SEA People’s coral gardeners, including local conservation and community ambassadors such as Piet Awom.

Between dives, participants enjoy educational talks on marine biodiversity, meet local conservationists and experience native island stops. The yacht’s operations are eco-conscious, with biodegradable guest products and advanced wastewater treatment systems to minimize environmental impact.

Voyages run within the October–April season, with availability as follows:

2025

• 01 – 08 November 2025 | Cabin 3 available

2026

• 21 – 28 February 2026 (Post-Festive Offer) | Cabins 2, 3, 4 and Master Cabin available

• 02 – 09 March 2026 (Post-Festive Offer) | Cabins 1 and 3 available

Prices range from US$2,000/~€1,716 per cabin per night, subject to an 11% tax.

For more info, go to rascalvoyages.com.