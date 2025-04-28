Monday, April 28, 2025
ReefSeed Arrives In The Maldives

By Sam Helmy

ReefSeed has announced that it is bringing its coral restoration technologies to the Maldives.

The move comes in the form of a new aquaculture project, a partnership between the Maldives Marine Research Institute (MMRI), the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) and Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO.

The new partnership will see ReefSeed deploy and test a portable coral reef restoration system that can be moved between sites during the coral spawning season. The system collects coral eggs and sperm which are then nurtured on ceramic bases before being transplanted to areas that need a boost to their coral population.

Maldives Marine Research Institute Director Khadeeja Ali stated:

“ReefSeed has given us hope in restoring reefs that have faced tremendous stress due to bleaching and impacts of climate change. This initiative makes coral-reef restoration scalable and supports restoration of coral reefs with genetically diverse corals…With extensive use of ReefSeed’s technology, we are hopeful that a new era of effective and sustainable coral reef restoration can be achieved.”

While Christopher Doropoulos, a CSIRO senior research scientist, added:

“We’ve been working with MMRI in the Maldives to train local communities on coral-restoration techniques using sexually produced coral larvae since 2020. Some of the training includes collecting information on reef processes such as coral-reproduction timing; other training involves hands-on application of restoration techniques, all published in freely available standard operating procedures. Working with AIMS and MMRI to further develop portable aquaculture systems through the ReefSeed system adds another approach to the restoration toolbox.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Ahmed Shiyam, the Maldives’ fisheries & ocean resources minister, stated:

“As we move forward with the ReefSeed project, it is clear that the future of our coral reefs lies in our hands. By working together, we can restore what has been lost, protect what remains and ensure that future generations of Maldivians, as well as visitors, can continue to enjoy our stunning coral reefs.”

For more info about ReefSeed, click here.

SourceDivernet
