Remember That ‘TUX’ Wetsuit By Designer Thom Browne?

If you love high fashion and scuba diving, then you’ll probably remember American designer Thom Browne, who in 2017 created the ultimate accessory, a new wetsuit inspired by the classic tuxedo.

According to the designer:

“Sky. Sea. Sand. At the water’s edge we are presented with nature in lines and layers. It is a segmented geometry, resolute and definitive. And yet, from the intersection of these parts the horizon expands: a mystery, an optical trick, an apparent line. For a surfer the horizon is both beacon and curse, a signal of the next incoming set or harbinger of a day without motion. It is an enigma among constants.”

The wetsuit was a little on the expensive side, retailing at an impressive US$3,900/~£3,041 /~€ 3,330. Although if you have that kind of money to spare, the bad news is that it’s been sold out for a while!