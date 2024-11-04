Report Highlights The Need For Ethical Principles To Guide Large Scale Climate Projects

A new report has concluded that any major research into massive intervention in the planet’s climate systems must be subject to certain ethical principles.

The report was facilitated by the American Geophysical Union (AGU) in collaboration with a team of international experts. The report concludes that this is the only way for society to make informed decisions about actions that will affect the whole planet.

Projects included in the report as large-scale bioengineering include:

Large-scale carbon dioxide removal.

Changes to solar radiation hitting the earth.

Technologies aimed at researching and preserving ice sheets and permafrost.

The panel developed five key principles that research, funding and projects should meet.

Responsible Research.

Holistic Climate Justice.

Inclusive Public Participation.

Transparency.

Informed Governance.

According to AGU President Lisa Graumlich:

“Climate change requires immediate action, and our most urgent, non-negotiable priority must be to tackle the root cause, carbon emissions. But as pressure grows to supplement emissions reductions with active, large-scale intervention in Earth’s climate system, we must ensure that research is done in ways that are inclusive, representative and just, carefully considering risks and benefits.”

While AGU Interim Executive Director and CEO Janice Lachance added:

“Climate intervention must not replace greenhouse gas emissions reduction. Yet there is robust discussion and debate on whether it should become part of a comprehensive strategy to slow warming, address legacy carbon emitted over the last century and get us back on track with global temperature targets. It is AGU’s privilege and responsibility as a leader in climate science to advocate for responsible pursuit of knowledge.”

You can check out a video about the framework below.