Friday, September 12, 2025
Ocean

Researchers Trace Mercury Into The Open Ocean Food Web

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Tunas (Image credit: NOAA Fisheries)
Tunas (Image credit: NOAA Fisheries)

Scientists have tracked the journey mercury takes as it enters the open ocean food web.

The research was conducted by a team from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH).

The team tracked gaseous mercury emitted in Asia. This oxidizes into a precursor of methylmercury, a powerful neurotoxin that accumulates in top predators, such as tuna. In turn, this poses a risk to humans consuming these species.

According to Laura Motta, the lead author of the study and a WHOI marine chemist:

“Zooplankton, located at the base of the marine food web, proves to be a powerful biomarker. Not all mercury is available to marine organisms, but we were able to follow the path of bioavailable mercury. We did this by analyzing mercury isotopes in plankton to trace atmospheric processes and biogeochemical pathways of mercury.

The study shows that effective mercury policy must focus on reducing the bioavailable fraction, particularly gaseous elemental mercury, which is the most likely to undergo long-range transport and conversion into toxic forms. Proactively protecting marine environments from pollution is essential to prevent toxins from entering food webs, harming wildlife, and threatening human health.”

Sae Yun Kwon, the study’s corresponding author and associate professor in the Environmental & Health Impact Assessment Lab at POSTECH added:

“Understanding how anthropogenic mercury travels through the environment and food webs will be critical to the effective evaluation of the United Nations Minamata Convention. This treaty is designed to protect ecosystems and human health from mercury exposure through monitoring, research, and policies. Knowing the degree of pollution and where it ends up is no longer enough. We also need to know where it starts, how it gets there, and in what form.”

Check out the study, published in the journal Communications, Earth, and Environment.

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,043FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US