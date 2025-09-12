Researchers Trace Mercury Into The Open Ocean Food Web

Scientists have tracked the journey mercury takes as it enters the open ocean food web.

The research was conducted by a team from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH).

The team tracked gaseous mercury emitted in Asia. This oxidizes into a precursor of methylmercury, a powerful neurotoxin that accumulates in top predators, such as tuna. In turn, this poses a risk to humans consuming these species.

According to Laura Motta, the lead author of the study and a WHOI marine chemist:

“Zooplankton, located at the base of the marine food web, proves to be a powerful biomarker. Not all mercury is available to marine organisms, but we were able to follow the path of bioavailable mercury. We did this by analyzing mercury isotopes in plankton to trace atmospheric processes and biogeochemical pathways of mercury.

The study shows that effective mercury policy must focus on reducing the bioavailable fraction, particularly gaseous elemental mercury, which is the most likely to undergo long-range transport and conversion into toxic forms. Proactively protecting marine environments from pollution is essential to prevent toxins from entering food webs, harming wildlife, and threatening human health.”

Sae Yun Kwon, the study’s corresponding author and associate professor in the Environmental & Health Impact Assessment Lab at POSTECH added:

“Understanding how anthropogenic mercury travels through the environment and food webs will be critical to the effective evaluation of the United Nations Minamata Convention. This treaty is designed to protect ecosystems and human health from mercury exposure through monitoring, research, and policies. Knowing the degree of pollution and where it ends up is no longer enough. We also need to know where it starts, how it gets there, and in what form.”

Check out the study, published in the journal Communications, Earth, and Environment.