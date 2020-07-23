Review Extra: Shark Super Powers Book

As I read Shark Super Powers by famed shark conservationist Jillian Morris and her underwater cinematographer husband Duncan Brake, I can’t help but hum those ridiculously catchy lyrics to “Baby Shark“. There is just something so very appealing about this very easy-to-read children’s book that depicts sharks in a clear, scientific, yet easy to consume way.
“Sharks need pals; people that love them as much as me . . .and Jillian and Duncan who wrote this book.” Steve Backshall
Geared for young readers (or as a great bedtime story), Shark Super Powers is richly illustrated by Steve May and features profiles of 14 sharks, ranging from the Tiger Shark to the Goblin Shark over 33 pages. The book also contains a detailed Index and reference list for further study.
Each chapter describes the shark’s “superpower”, some characteristic or adaptation that is unique and interesting. For example, the Goblin Shark’s “superpower” is it’s “Slingshot Jaws”, and there are a brief description and illustration to accompany the detailed “facts list”. From “Weaponized Face” to “Armor Plating”, the various “superpowers” are fascinating to read about.
As a diver and marine conservationist, I think this book is fascinating. It is easy to read, richly illustrated, gives solid information to young readers while being entertaining. As an educator, I feel Shark Super Powers should be included as a part of every elementary school science class. As a parent, I wish that we had books like this when my kids were young!
About The Authors
Jillian Morris is a marine biologist, shark conservationist, photographer, author, and the founder of Sharks4Kids https://www.sharks4kids.com/. She has traveled the world working on shark research, diving, and media projects. A PADI Ambassador, Jillian has been named an Ocean Hero by Scuba Diving Magazine and is listed as one of the 18 most influential women in ocean conservation by Ocean Geographic Magazine.
Duncan Brake is a marine biologist and award-winning underwater cinematographer. He has filmed for BBC programs including “Shark”, “Blue Planet” and “Deadly 60”. In addition to filming, Duncan indulges his passion for the oceans as the media director of education, outreach, and adventure nonprofit, Sharks4kids as well as assisting on the board of the world-renowned research station Bimini Sharklab.