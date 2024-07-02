Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Riffe Unveils New ‘Adventure Collection’

John Liang
By John Liang

Riffe has unveiled its new “Adventure Collection,” featuring premium mask and snorkel sets and colorful rubber swim fins.

The collection is “New Earth Approved” and packaged in 100% curbside recyclable materials.

The masks and snorkels are available in Nekton Caribbean Blue, Nekton White, Mantis Silver and Frameless Black, while the fins are available in Caribbean Blue/Mint, Black/Caribbean Blue and Storm Grey/Black Swirl.

The mask and snorkel set retails for US$124/~€116, while the fins retail for $45/~€42.

For more info about the collection, go to speargun.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

