Riffe Unveils New ‘Adventure Collection’

Riffe has unveiled its new “Adventure Collection,” featuring premium mask and snorkel sets and colorful rubber swim fins.

The collection is “New Earth Approved” and packaged in 100% curbside recyclable materials.

The masks and snorkels are available in Nekton Caribbean Blue, Nekton White, Mantis Silver and Frameless Black, while the fins are available in Caribbean Blue/Mint, Black/Caribbean Blue and Storm Grey/Black Swirl.

The mask and snorkel set retails for US$124/~€116, while the fins retail for $45/~€42.

For more info about the collection, go to speargun.com.