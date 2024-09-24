Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Ocean

Ropeless Fishing Gear gets Preliminary Approval

By John Liang

Ropeless Fishing Gear
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC) recently voted to approve the use of ropeless, or on-demand, fishing gear in the black sea bass fishery from North Carolina to Florida.

Ropeless gear has been proven effective at catching black sea bass while also reducing North Atlantic right whale entanglements. The Council initiated the process to authorize ropeless gear last fall, and it now moves to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for final review and approval.

Entanglement in fishing gear, specifically the lines and ropes used in fixed gear, is one of the biggest threats to critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, of which an estimated 356 individuals remain alive today.

According to Alex Aines, a marine scientist at Oceana:

“Oceana applauds the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s quick decision to move forward on ropeless gear to protect both fishers and critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. This is a win-win for whales and fishers. As our ocean managers expand the adoption of ropeless gear technology, these whales will be much better protected from deadly entanglements. The Council’s thoughtful consideration and research-backed decision-making will pave the way for a thriving black sea bass fishery. Today’s decision is a great example for other fishery managers on how to modernize their operations to safeguard North Atlantic right whales while supporting fishers.”

Commercial fishers conducted initial testing of on-demand fishing gear from North Carolina to Florida, which is also in the annual migratory path for North Atlantic right whales. These studies have shown ropeless gear to be a viable tool for the fishery that will allow fishing opportunities in areas and during times that overlap with whale migrations.

The SAFMC approval also comes just weeks after California Dungeness crab fishermen reported that ropeless gear testing proved profitable in their fishery after the largest and most successful trial of ropeless fishing gear on the US West Coast.

John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

