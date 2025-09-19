Friday, September 19, 2025
Ocean

Saildrone Surveyor Receives Full ABS Classification

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Saildrone Surveyor SD-3000 uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) sails in Mobile Bay during initial testing. The vehicle was launched on March 4, 2024, at Austal USA in Mobile, AL. (Image credit: Saildrone)
Saildrone has announced that the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted full classification to the company’s Surveyor class of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

The announcement is another feather in Saildrone’s cap, following on from the 2024 full classification received by the Voyager, the company’s coastal and near-shore USV.

Interestingly, while other platforms have received temporary or interim approval, no other USV or UVV has received full classification apart from the Saildrone platforms.

Commenting on the latest achievement by the company, Saildrone Founder and CEO Richard Jenkins stated:

“The ABS class certification is more than a certificate — it’s a signal to governments and the maritime industry that Saildrone USVs are mature, safe, tested, and ready for scale. It’s been a very large investment and a multi-year process to achieve ABS Class Certification, but we are proud to be the first company in the world to do so and proud that our systems have reached the highest standards as required by the ABS Class certificate.”

While ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Patrick Ryan added:

“ABS and Saildrone are pioneering new frontiers, setting the pace for innovation. This step forward is a result of our investments in ABS’ technical capability and helping to ensure our Rules are able to support innovation with an unwavering focus on safety.”

And ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher Wiernicki said:

“This is just the latest in a series of confidence-building actions from ABS for autonomous technologies in maritime, including the issuance of an interim class for the 10-meter Saildrone Voyager. We’re proud to collaborate with trailblazing companies like Saildrone to advance safe, innovative solutions for autonomous and remotely operated ocean missions.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

