Satellite Tagging Shows Scalloped Hammerhead Birthing Migration

A team of researchers has managed to record for the first time the birthing migration by the critically endangered scalloped hammerhead shark.

The research was conducted by a team comprised of scientists from the Charles Darwin Foundation’s Shark Ecology and Conservation Program, the Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Research Center, the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University and the Galapagos National Park Directorate.

Researchers attached a satellite tag in September 2023 to a female scalloped hammerhead at Darwin Island. Data then showed that she remained in the area for more than two months. In early May, the shark named “Alicia” set off on a 1,300 km (807-mile) journey to the Gulf of Chiriqui off Panama’s Pacific coast. This is a key nursery habitat.

After a short six days in those coastal waters, during which she likely gave birth to 15–30 pups, Alicia set off again on a 3,000 km (1,864-mile) westward migration. By late July, she had reached international waters west of the Galapagos Marine Reserve. The tag continued to relay her position until its battery expired.

Commenting on the amazing journey and birth, Dr. Pelayo Salinas de León, Senior Marine Scientist at the Charles Darwin Foundation, stated:

“It is hard to believe how little we still know about the basic life history of most shark species, including this one critically threatened with extinction. Alicia’s clearly distended abdomen at tagging, combined with her brief visit to known birthing grounds in Panama coastal areas during the peak time of newborn shark occurrence, made us conclude this published satellite track represents the first documented birthing migration recorded for this species.

“Importantly, it provides critical insights on the complex life cycles and long-range movements scalloped hammerhead sharks undertake to give birth to their young, and underscores the need to further protect endangered sharks beyond already established Marine Protected Areas. Despite their critical conservation status, pregnant hammerheads continue to be fished while migrating, and newborn sharks are fished daily within most coastal nurseries.”

While Prof. Mahmood Shivji, director of the Guy Harvey Research Institute and Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Research Center at NSU Florida, added:

“Getting this unprecedented view of the longest distance recorded journey by this scalloped hammerhead shark from the Galapagos Islands to the mainland coast to give birth, followed by her return travel westward going well beyond Galapagos, far into the Pacific Ocean, provides new knowledge not only on the reproductive behavior but also extensive migratory capabilities of this species.

“Such new knowledge should aid the planning of where to focus additional conservation actions in the Eastern Tropical Pacific to preserve this highly endangered shark.”

You can find the original research here.