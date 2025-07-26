Scripps Announces Meenakshi Wadhwa New Director

University of California San Diego recently announced the appointment of Meenakshi Wadhwa to be the next director of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Wadhwa has also been named as vice chancellor for marine sciences and dean of the School of Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at UCSD. She will also hold the Charles F. Kennel Director’s Endowed Chair.

Slated to join UC San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025, Wadhwa’s selection follows a national search for an innovative and acclaimed scientist and administrator to lead Scripps. With an annual operating budget of US$304 million/~€258.6 million and a fleet of four academic research vessels, Scripps leads research in climate change impacts and adaptation, resilience to hazards, conservation and biodiversity, oceans and human health, national security and developing innovative technology to observe the planet.

UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said:

“Wadhwa’s outstanding leadership and interdisciplinary research experience make her uniquely qualified to tackle pressing global challenges, including climate change mitigation and planetary exploration. With her expertise and vision, she is positioned to lead and support multidisciplinary collaborations across campus that will create exciting new research programs, enhancing UC San Diego’s position as a destination public research university. I am confident Wadhwa will build on Scripps’ legacy of innovation and excellence.”

For the past six years, Wadhwa has served as director of the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University, overseeing an active research program as well as graduate and undergraduate educational programs in geosciences, biogeosciences, astrobiology, oceanography, planetary sciences, astronomy, astrophysics, cosmology, engineering for exploration and science education.

Since 2021, Wadhwa has also served as NASA’s Principal Scientist for the Mars Sample Return (MSR) Program, a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency to bring samples of Mars to Earth for the first time. In this role, she has been responsible for the scientific success of the program and coordination and communication with scientists, engineers and leadership, as well as the broader science community.

Her selection as the 12th director of Scripps represents a homecoming of sorts for Wadhwa, who worked as a postdoctoral scholar at the institution early in her career alongside the late Gunter Lugmair, a pioneer in isotope geochemistry. She also worked in Lugmair’s lab for several years while concurrently working as a curator for geological collections at the Field Museum in Chicago.

According to Wadhwa:

“Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s mission to understand and protect our planet deeply resonates with me. The complex environmental challenges we face today cannot be addressed by any single scientific discipline or approach. The interdisciplinary opportunities at UC San Diego, combined with Scripps’ 122-year legacy of research excellence across ocean, Earth, and atmospheric sciences, uniquely position the institution to assemble the collaborative teams needed to tackle some of humanity’s most pressing challenges.”

Wadhwa will replace Margaret Leinen, who has served as vice chancellor, director and dean since 2013, and who had announced she was stepping down from the role last summer.

Leinen, who made history as the first woman to lead Scripps, will continue in the role until Wadhwa arrives in San Diego.