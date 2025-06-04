Scripps Opens Applications For StartBlue Ocean Enterprise Accelerator

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has opened applications for the StartBlue Ocean Enterprise Accelerator program.

The program is designed to launch and scale the latest ocean-based scientific research into actionable and commercially viable solutions from early stage to small and medium ocean-based startups across the United States.

The deadline to apply for this year’s cohort is July 31, 2025.

Scripps said:

“This immersive four-month program combines the entrepreneurial expertise, training and leadership of the Rady School of Management with the ocean expertise, technical development resources and innovation of Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

“The program welcomes applications from innovative startups that have a focus on developing an ocean/freshwater technology, product or service that supports the economic growth, maritime security, coastal resilience, and resource management needs of the U.S. and the Blue Economy.

“Eligible startups will be accepted into one of two tracks: Launch for early-stage startups and Scale for later-stage startups.”

The StartBlue program originally launched in 2021, and has since supported startups with innovation and industry growth within San Diego’s Blue Economy. The program’s initial funding in 2020 came from the Economic Development Administration’s “Industry Challenge Award” and a local match donated by members of the Scripps Director’s Council, Builder’s Initiative and other philanthropists.

The program’s impact to date includes support for 22 ocean-focused startups, 50% of which are female-founded, that have collectively raised $10.1 million during their time in the program.

In December 2024, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded the StartBlue program with US$13.5 million/~€11.9 million as part of the agency’s Ocean Enterprise Initiative, a grant opportunity created to develop and implement accelerator programs that support small businesses and entrepreneurs commercializing ocean, coastal and Great Lakes-based observation technologies, products and services addressing ocean resilience needs.

Zack Baize, Ocean Enterprise Program Manager for NOAA’s US Integrated Ocean Observing System Office, said:

“We are thrilled to see our partners at StartBlue open the application period for their Ocean Enterprise Accelerator. This program is a great new pathway to support American small businesses and entrepreneurs to commercialize new technologies, products, and services supporting the U.S. ocean economy.”

Applications can be filled out at ucsd.edu.