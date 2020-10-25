Sunday, October 25, 2020
Video Of The Week

Scuba Diving In Our Own Private Paradise

By DeeperBlue.com

-

1

MORE OF OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Video Of The Week

How To Become a Mermaid

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - How To Become a Mermaid
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:06:39

Freediver vs. Technical Diver

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediver vs. Technical Diver
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:05:12

111m Freediving World Record by Alexey Molchanov at the Adriatic Freediving Trophy

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - 111m Freediving World Record by Alexey Molchanov at the Adriatic Freediving Trophy
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:10:27

Freediving The Amazing North Solitary Island In Australia

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediving The Amazing North Solitary Island In Australia
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:12:12

Submarine Diving With Giant Deep-Sea Sharks

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Submarine Diving with Giant Deep-Sea Sharks
Read more

This week’s video is from the adventure YouTube channel Expedition Drenched.

In this video the team anchors up in the northern tip of Tanna Island in Vanuatu – an island in the South Pacific, and get what they consider to a dream location.  It’s a remote anchorage and the team does some epic Freediving and Scuba Diving.

Paralenz Video Of The Week

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage.  Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer.  You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

301,085FansLike
70,348FollowersFollow
2,544FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US