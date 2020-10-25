Scuba Diving In Our Own Private Paradise

This week’s video is from the adventure YouTube channel Expedition Drenched.

In this video the team anchors up in the northern tip of Tanna Island in Vanuatu – an island in the South Pacific, and get what they consider to a dream location. It’s a remote anchorage and the team does some epic Freediving and Scuba Diving.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

