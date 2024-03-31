Scuba Educators International Launches ‘Dive and Learn’ Week

Scuba Educators International launched the first annual “Dive and Learn” week on the first week of March 2024. This year’s event was held on the island of Curacao.

The five-day events showcased the beauty of the island to a host of SEI professionals and included 10 dives across the island. In addition to the dives, the event featured workshops and discussions.

The main theme of the discussion was how to grow the business, profitability and expansion.

Participants were greeted by most of the senior SEI leadership, including:

President and CEO Jim Gunderson.

Vice President Bill Doran.

Director of Sales and Marketing Kenny Wheeler.

Founder and Director of Training Tom Leaird.

Next year’s event is scheduled to take place in Guanaja, off Honduras.

According to Bill Doran:

“As a lecturer and workshop coordinator, it was thrilling for me to see the transformation and changes in the participants.”