Thursday, September 18, 2025
Scuba Diving

Scuba Thief Robs Disney World Restaurant

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Paddlefish Restaurant at Disney Springs | Lake Buena Vista, FL (Image credit: Disney)
Paddlefish Restaurant at Disney Springs | Lake Buena Vista, FL (Image credit: Disney)

A thief used scuba gear to rob a Walt Disney World restaurant in Florida this week, according to news reports.

The unidentified man apparently swam up to the Paddlefish seafood restaurant, which is located aboard a steamboat on Lake Buena Vista in Disney Springs.

Reports say the man stowed his dive gear before going to the restaurant manager’s office where two employees were counting money from that day’s income. The thief allegedly tied the two up and stole over US$10,000 (~€8,461) before making his way back to his scuba gear and swimming away.

By the time the employees freed themselves and called the police, the thief was long gone.

As of posting, the thief hasn’t been caught.

