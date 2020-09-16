SDI Introduces Stimulus Package for All Dive Pros

SDI has announced two stimulus packages aimed at helping dive operators and dive professionals, whether they are members or not, cope with the ongoing global pandemic.

The first package is aimed at dive centers and members who want to cross over to SDI.

Features of that package include:

The cost of the package is what you paid your previous agency in membership fees last year.

The money is not spent, you will receive student materials to the value of the money you paid.

The crossover includes membership fees through 2021.

All professional ratings will be crossed over.

If, after one year, you are not satisfied, then ITI will refund you the money you paid.

This offer is available through December 15th, 2020.

The second stimulus package is aimed at renewing members and facilities and seeks to reduce the burden on them going forward. When renewing their membership for 2021, they will receive half their fees back as a credit toward eLearning courses. The offer applies to renewals through December 15th, 2020.

You can find out more about the stimulus packages here, or check out a related video from SDI/TDI president Brian Carney below.