Thursday, September 17, 2020
Scuba Diving

SDI Introduces Stimulus Package for All Dive Pros

By Sam Helmy

A group of divers are cruising around at the top of the 100ft drop wall in Grand cayman whilst they do a safety rest stop after a deep dive. Multitudes of bubbles are cascading upwards to the surface of the ocean.
SDI has announced two stimulus packages aimed at helping dive operators and dive professionals, whether they are members or not, cope with the ongoing global pandemic.

The first package is aimed at dive centers and members who want to cross over to SDI.

Features of that package include:

  • The cost of the package is what you paid your previous agency in membership fees last year.
  • The money is not spent, you will receive student materials to the value of the money you paid.
  • The crossover includes membership fees through 2021.
  • All professional ratings will be crossed over.
  • If, after one year, you are not satisfied, then ITI will refund you the money you paid.
  • This offer is available through December 15th, 2020.

The second stimulus package is aimed at renewing members and facilities and seeks to reduce the burden on them going forward. When renewing their membership for 2021, they will receive half their fees back as a credit toward eLearning courses. The offer applies to renewals through December 15th, 2020.

You can find out more about the stimulus packages here, or check out a related video from SDI/TDI president Brian Carney below.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

