SDI Unveils New Divemaster Course

By John Liang

-

SDI this week introduced its new Divemaster course.

Designed for advanced divers looking to progress into professional dive roles or pursue instructorship, the SDI Divemaster course sets a high standard for entry:

  • Target Audience: Advanced divers aiming to transition into professional roles within the dive industry, such as dive guides or instructors.
  • Age and Certification Requirements: Minimum age of 18, holding an SDI Advanced Adventure Diver certification or equivalent, with proven experience in essential diving specialties.
  • Rescue Diver Qualification: A prerequisite is the SDI Rescue Diver certification or its equivalent, ensuring a solid foundation in diver safety and rescue operations.
  • Health and Safety Credentials: Current CPR, first aid, and oxygen provider certifications are required, demonstrating comprehensive emergency preparedness.
  • Dive Log Prerequisite: A minimum of 40 logged dives to show extensive diving experience and familiarity with various underwater environments.

The course will demand high physical fitness levels, demonstrated through swim tests and rescue scenarios, alongside mastery of diving skills in various conditions. Participants will engage in active learning, developing the ability to manage dive groups, solve problems and lead dives effectively.

SDI says:

“This holistic training approach equips you with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel as a SDI Divemaster.”

For more info, check out the video below or go to tdisdi.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

