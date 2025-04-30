SDI Unveils New Divemaster Course

SDI this week introduced its new Divemaster course.

Designed for advanced divers looking to progress into professional dive roles or pursue instructorship, the SDI Divemaster course sets a high standard for entry:

The course will demand high physical fitness levels, demonstrated through swim tests and rescue scenarios, alongside mastery of diving skills in various conditions. Participants will engage in active learning, developing the ability to manage dive groups, solve problems and lead dives effectively.

SDI says:

“This holistic training approach equips you with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel as a SDI Divemaster.”

For more info, check out the video below or go to tdisdi.com.