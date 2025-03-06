Thursday, March 6, 2025
Seabed Mining Could Face Major Legal Challenges

By John Liang
By John Liang

Seabed Mining (Adobe Stock)
Seabed Mining (Adobe Stock)

Efforts to begin seabed mining in international waters are coming across significant legal challenges.

According to The Pew Charitable Trusts, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), responsible for regulating these activities, is under pressure to finalize mining regulations.

In a post on its website, Pew said:

“The ISA Council has clearly said that unregulated mining should not be permitted before the ISA finalizes its rules. Despite this, a handful of governments and companies are pushing to begin mining, and one has stated its intention to submit an application later this year.”

However, numerous countries and environmental organizations are advocating for a moratorium, citing potential irreversible damage to marine ecosystems. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea mandates comprehensive environmental assessments and equitable resource sharing.

“Thirty-two member States of the ISA have called for a moratorium on seabed mining, and the ISA Council has repeatedly decided that mining cannot proceed without regulations. Given this context, member States could have legal recourse against a mining approval, especially because such an approval would breach the ISA’s obligations to protect the marine environment and would exceed the ISA’s jurisdiction.”

As debates intensify, the future of deep-sea mining remains uncertain, with stakeholders weighing economic interests against environmental preservation.

Check out the full Pew report here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

