Friday, October 23, 2020
Underwater Imaging

SeaLife Announces New iPhone Housing

SeaLife Announces New iPhone Housing 1
By Sam Helmy

-

the new SportDiver iPhone housing from SeaLife
the new SportDiver iPhone housing from SeaLife

If you’re an avid diver or snorkeler and have a current- or older-generation iPhone but aren’t looking to upgrade to the brand-new iPhone 12 just yet, you may want to check in with the folks at SeaLife.

SeaLife — on the same day that the iPhone 12 was revealed — announced its new SportDiver housing. The new housing is suitable for the following iPhones (but not for the 12):

  • iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus.
  • iPhone X, Xr, Xs, Xs Max.
  • iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, and 2nd generation SE models.

The new housing comes with the SportDiver app for iOS 12, which allows you to view full-size images and thumbnails strips to quickly locate the images on the phone. Features of the new housing include:

  • Made from aluminum, stainless steel, polycarbonate, and optical grade glass.
  • Robust and lightweight, weighing only 1.5 pounds/641 grams).
  • Depth rated to 40 meters/130 ft.
  • Powered by 2 AAA batteries
  • Connects to the phone using Bluetooth.

The new housing retails for US$299.95/~£227 /~€251.

You can find out more here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
SeaLife Announces New iPhone Housing 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

301,076FansLike
70,104FollowersFollow
2,538FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,244FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US