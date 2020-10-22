SeaLife Announces New iPhone Housing

If you’re an avid diver or snorkeler and have a current- or older-generation iPhone but aren’t looking to upgrade to the brand-new iPhone 12 just yet, you may want to check in with the folks at SeaLife.

SeaLife — on the same day that the iPhone 12 was revealed — announced its new SportDiver housing. The new housing is suitable for the following iPhones (but not for the 12):

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus.

iPhone X, Xr, Xs, Xs Max.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, and 2nd generation SE models.

The new housing comes with the SportDiver app for iOS 12, which allows you to view full-size images and thumbnails strips to quickly locate the images on the phone. Features of the new housing include:

Made from aluminum, stainless steel, polycarbonate, and optical grade glass.

Robust and lightweight, weighing only 1.5 pounds/641 grams).

Depth rated to 40 meters/130 ft.

Powered by 2 AAA batteries

Connects to the phone using Bluetooth.

The new housing retails for US$299.95/~£227 /~€251.

You can find out more here.