SeaLife Announces New iPhone Housing

If you’re an avid diver or snorkeler and have a current- or older-generation iPhone but aren’t looking to upgrade to the brand-new iPhone 12 just yet, you may want to check in with the folks at SeaLife.
SeaLife — on the same day that the iPhone 12 was revealed — announced its new SportDiver housing. The new housing is suitable for the following iPhones (but not for the 12):
- iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus.
- iPhone X, Xr, Xs, Xs Max.
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, and 2nd generation SE models.
The new housing comes with the SportDiver app for iOS 12, which allows you to view full-size images and thumbnails strips to quickly locate the images on the phone. Features of the new housing include:
- Made from aluminum, stainless steel, polycarbonate, and optical grade glass.
- Robust and lightweight, weighing only 1.5 pounds/641 grams).
- Depth rated to 40 meters/130 ft.
- Powered by 2 AAA batteries
- Connects to the phone using Bluetooth.
The new housing retails for US$299.95/~£227 /~€251.
You can find out more here.