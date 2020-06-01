SeaLife Unveils The Micro 3.0 Camera

SeaLife has announced the introduction of its new Micro 3.0 Camera.

The latest shooter is the third generation of SeaLIfe’s range of permanently sealed cameras. Features of the new Micro 3.0 include:

Ergonomic controls and design that is easy to use.

16-megapixel Sony® CMOS image sensor.

3- hour battery life.

2’.4” TFT screen

64gb built-in internal memory.

The ability to shoot 4K video

100-degree lens for perfect close-in shooting.

WiFi sharing, to wirelessly preview, share and review your images.

Optional screen shield.

The new camera is available in three versions: a stand-alone camera, the camera with a one-light Sea Dragon Pro 3000F, or with a dual light setup.

You can find out more information about the Micro 3.0 here, or check out a video of the camera below.