Monday, June 1, 2020
Underwater Imaging

SeaLife Unveils The Micro 3.0 Camera

By Sam Helmy

Sealife Micro 3.0 in use
SeaLife has announced the introduction of its new Micro 3.0 Camera.

The latest shooter is the third generation of SeaLIfe’s range of permanently sealed cameras. Features of the new Micro 3.0 include:

  • Ergonomic controls and design that is easy to use.
  • 16-megapixel Sony® CMOS image sensor.
  • 3- hour battery life.
  • 2’.4” TFT screen
  • 64gb built-in internal memory.
  • The ability to shoot 4K video
  • 100-degree lens for perfect close-in shooting.
  • WiFi sharing, to wirelessly preview, share and review your images.
  • Optional screen shield.

The new camera is available in three versions: a stand-alone camera, the camera with a one-light Sea Dragon Pro 3000F, or with a dual light setup.

You can find out more information about the Micro 3.0 here, or check out a video of the camera below.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

