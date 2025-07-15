Seas4Life Ocean Safaris Unveils Partnership With Shark Research Unit-South Africa

To mark Shark Awareness Day this week, Seas4Life Ocean Safaris has announced a partnership with the Shark Research Unit-South Africa, offering guests and ocean enthusiasts an opportunity to witness and support shark research and conservation at the iconic Aliwal Shoal.

From July to November, Aliwal Shoal, located about 5 kilometers/3.11 miles off the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, becomes a hub of marine activity, as Ragged Tooth Sharks (known locally as “raggies”) congregate in large numbers for the annual mating season. This period coincides with South Africa’s dry season, providing exceptional visibility and mild weather, ideal for diving, snorkeling and marine exploration.

Dive into the World of Sharks

Seas4Life Ocean Safaris and the Shark Research Unit are inviting adventurers, conservationists and visitors to experience Aliwal Shoal firsthand. The shoal is a rocky reef formed from the remains of an ancient sand dune with a unique underwater landscape teeming with hard and soft corals, marine invertebrates as well as tropical and subtropical fish species.

Named after the near-sinking of the three-masted vessel Aliwal in 1849, Aliwal Shoal is renowned for its biodiversity and is considered one of South Africa’s premier scuba diving destinations. The seasonal arrival of the Ragged Tooth Sharks is what sets this site apart as the creatures gather in large numbers between July and November.

The Importance of Shark Awareness Day

Shark Awareness Day, celebrated globally on July 14th, is an opportunity to highlight the importance of sharks in marine ecosystems. Sharks play a vital role as apex predators, helping to maintain the balance of ocean life. By controlling the populations of other marine species, sharks ensure the health and diversity of coral reefs and other underwater habitats.

Despite their importance, shark populations are under threat from overfishing, habitat destruction and misconceptions about their behavior. Shark Awareness Day aims to dispel myths, promote conservation and encourage sustainable practices that protect these splendid animals for future generations.

A big takeaway from the UN Ocean Summit 2025 in Nice was the launch of the Global Coalition to Halt Shark and Ray Extinction, supported by the French government – a huge step forward in the protection of sharks and rays. Eight other countries endorsed this initiative to conserve critical habitats, manage fisheries, regulate any trade of shark and ray products as well as facilitate collaboration regionally and globally for shark and ray protection.

The aim of this collaboration is to provide a platform for urgent, coordinated and science-based action to reverse the decline in marine populations of these species.

Unparalleled Shark Experiences

Seas4Life Ocean Safaris, in partnership with the Shark Research Unit, is offering a range of shark encounters suitable for all experience levels, which aligns with the unit’s role in providing science-based action to conserve sharks. Seas4Life clients can participate in:

Snorkeling Adventures: Snorkelers can enjoy unforgettable encounters, floating alongside these gentle giants in their natural habitat.

SCUBA Diving: Certified divers can join baited shark dives, exploring the vibrant reef and encountering a variety of marine life.

SCUBA Training: Seas4Life and the Shark Research Unit also offer PADI SCUBA training programs, empowering guests to become confident divers and ocean ambassadors.

Shark Research and Conservation

The Shark Research Unit, based in Durban, is at the forefront of shark conservation and research. Its photographic identification projects use advanced “mark-recapture” techniques to monitor shark populations. By analyzing unique pigmentation patterns, dorsal fin notches, scars and other identifying features, researchers can track individual sharks, assess population health and gather critical data for conservation efforts.

By combining tourism with scientific research, the partner organizations are creating a model for responsible eco-tourism that benefits both people and wildlife.

The Unit’s research focuses on several key species, including the Great White Shark, Blacktip Shark, Sand Tiger Shark (Ragged Tooth Shark), Puffadder Shy Shark and Pyjama Shark. Through these efforts, the unit is building a comprehensive understanding of shark ecology, migration patterns and the impacts of human activity on these vital marine predators.

Why July is the Best Time to Visit

July marks the beginning of the Ragged Tooth Shark mating season at Aliwal Shoal. The dry season brings clear water and excellent visibility, enhancing the diving and snorkeling experience. Mild temperatures and calm conditions make it comfortable for both water-based and land-based activities.

In addition to sharks, visitors may encounter dolphins, sea turtles and a diverse array of fish species. Aliwal Shoal’s variety of dive sites caters to all skill levels, from beginners to advanced divers.

For more info and pricing, go to seas4life.com.