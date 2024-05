A second scuba cylinder manufacturer has issued a safety advisory through PSI-PCI regarding the laser engraving of scuba cylinders.

Thunderbird Metals East, one of the leading manufacturers of cylinders, advised that laser engravers should be avoided on scuba cylinders.

Under all circumstances, users should avoid using this technology to mark, engrave, clean or otherwise modify cylinders.

This is the second advisory this month, following Catalina Cylinders’ earlier release of a similar warning.