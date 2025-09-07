SEI’s Veterans-Approved Career Development Program To Launch At DEMA Show

Scuba Educators International (SEI) will introduce its revamped, US Veterans Affairs Department-approved Career Development Program on the opening day of this year’s DEMA Show.

The new program will launch on November 11, 2025, at booth 833, which will coincidentally be Veterans Day in the US.

The relaunch addresses the problems with the original program, which suffered from misuse within the private sector, prompting the VA to prosecute several culprits. In response, the VA overhauled the program’s structure to ensure integrity and accountability.

SEI’s Director of Military Affairs Scott Earnhardt, played a pivotal role in this redesign, working closely with VA officials. The VA rolled out the updated guidelines in March 2025, and SEI followed with a soft launch to fine-tune processes and partnerships.

SEI’s commitment to veterans dates back four years, beginning with a dedicated Segway training curriculum for US veterans and NATO allies. Today, SEI now has a comprehensive Career Development Program. Their commitment to veterans is bolstered by the fact that three members of SEI’s executive team are combat veterans, bringing firsthand military insight into every facet of program design and delivery.

From the beginning, Earnhardt spent hours alongside VA experts to rebuild the program on a foundation of transparency and ethical standards. That collaboration has produced robust controls that safeguard both veterans and the scuba-training community from past abuses.

On the first day of DEMA Show, SEI will open booth 833 for the full rollout of its program. Throughout the show, Earnhardt and veteran dive-training specialist Connie Maxwell will be available to meet with dive centers interested in becoming certified instructors and to assist veterans ready to enroll.