The folks at Shark Angels have begun a series of webinars where they chat with some of the world’s best known underwater filmmakers, photographers, free divers and conservationists.

The premise, according to Shark Angels, is thus:

“Pretend that we have all just finished our dive, had a shower, grabbed a beer and now we are hanging out by the dock and we just happen to meet some of our underwater ‘heroes.’ What would you ask them, what do you want to know?”

Next week, filmmakers Howard and Michele Hall, best known for their underwater IMAX films, are scheduled to chat on Tuesday, May 19th at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern time.

On Wednesday, May 27th, “Shark Whisperer,” conservationist and diver Cristina Zenato will be chatting about sharks at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The following Wednesday, June 3rd, shark cinematographers Andy and Emma Casagrande are scheduled to speak at 3:00 p.m. EST.

For the full schedule and guest list, go to sharkangels.org.