Shark Angels Launches 2025 Online Charity Auction

Shark Angels are inviting ocean lovers to turn their passion into action by taking part in the organization’s annual Online Charity Auction, the nonprofit’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year.

The auction opened Tuesday July 15 at 8AM EST and closes Tuesday July 29 at 9PM EST.

Participants can bid on once-in-a-lifetime dive trips, scuba certifications, gear and more, all donated by partners around the world. Bids support Shark Angels’ mission to protect sharks through education, science and advocacy.

This year, each bid placed also earns an entry to win a one-week Bahamas dive cruise with Blackbeard’s Cruises in one of the world’s largest shark sanctuaries. Valued at US$1,145/~€986, the prize includes up to 19 dives, all meals and beverages on board. The more you bid, the more chances you have to win.

Shark Angels Executive Director Jamie Pollack said:

“Our auction is about more than amazing trips and gear. It is about impact. Every dollar raised directly fuels programs that are changing the future for sharks. Together, we are turning the tide.”

This year’s auction features trips to top shark diving destinations around the globe, including the Maldives, Fiji, Raja Ampat, Yap, Roatán and Egypt along with potential up-close encounters with whale sharks, bull sharks, scalloped hammerheads, tiger sharks, oceanic whitetips and more.

All proceeds support Shark Angels’ ongoing conservation work, including youth education, community outreach, mentorship programs, and science-based initiatives.

To browse items or place a bid, go to auction.sharkangels.org.