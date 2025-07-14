Shark Trust Announces 2025 Shark Photographer of The Year Winners

The Shark Trust has announced the winners of its 2025 Shark Photographer of the Year Competition.

Entries came in from 34 countries and represented 76 different species of shark, ray, skate and chimera. An exhibition of the finalists’ images is currently on display in Plymouth, the home of the Shark Trust. They’ll remain there until the end of the month as part of the Shark Month celebrations going on in Britain’s Ocean City.

July 14th, Shark Awareness Day, is a day to celebrate the over 1,200 different species of shark and ray found in our ocean. And the submitted photographs did just that: From Australia to Scotland, from South Africa to The Bahamas, sharks and rays of all shapes and sizes have been beautifully photographed and submitted.

The highest accolade in this year’s competition, Shark Photographer of the Year 2025, has been awarded to Julian Hebenstreit for his shot of an Indo-Pacific Leopard Shark (also known as a Zebra Shark) in Australia.

Shark Trust Patron Simon Rogerson, one of a trio of judges that selected the winners, said:

“This photograph is at first glance quite simple, but with a depth that rewards repeated views. The golden form of the Indo-Pacific Leopard shark stands in vivid contrast to the dark rock and the white sand. Placing it small in the frame creates a sense of drama rather than distance. For me, it suggests the precarious existence of our remaining sharks, this golden species representing treasure in dark times.”

Hebenstreit has won a package of accommodation and shark diving in The Bahamas courtesy of Diverse Travel and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. He also receives the Shark Trust Shark Photographer of the Year 2025 trophy.

Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox said:

“The highlight of the photography competition for me is the wonderful diversity of sharks and rays represented and the quality of images across the board. We’re grateful to each and every one of the photographers for taking part and sharing their love of sharks with the world.”

The judges picked out a further two outstanding images as the British and Overseas Winners. These awards went to Hector Clarke and Martin Broen, respectively. They received Mares dive computers in addition to their trophies.

Clarke’s image of a Small Spotter Catshark lying on a mass of brittle stars in Loch Carron, Scotland highlights just why our seabed is so important to many species, including sharks and rays.

Broen’s shot is an eye-catching split-shot, where the camera captures subjects both above and below the water. It depicts the mobular ray migration in Mexico in dramatic black and white.

Other awards included the following categories:

Oceanics Program

The Oceanics Program is a wide-ranging advocacy effort which targets the conservation of oceanic sharks and rays. Oceanic sharks are some of the most iconic and functionally important species in our ocean. They are exceptionally threatened by overfishing and urgent action is required to ensure their long-term sustainability.

The winner of this category, Byron Conway, captured Silky Sharks at the surface in

Cuba.

Living with Sharks

Living with Sharks is a new cross-disciplinary project which seeks to identify emerging issues and co-create equitable solutions with affected communities. It will focus on three main groups: beachgoers, recreational anglers and those taking part in shark and ray eco-tourism activities such as scuba diving or snorkeling.

The winning image, by Gillian Marsh, shows a Blue Shark off the coast of Cornwall

with an underwater photographer.

Mediterranean Program

The Mediterranean Sea is a hotspot of extinction risk for sharks and rays. A complex body of water home to nearly 80 species of shark and ray, of which at least 53% are at risk of extinction. Surrounded by 22 different countries across 3 continents, and home to over 77,000 small boats, the Mediterranean Sea is subject to a broad range of diverse fisheries pressures. Working through a network of regional partners, the Mediterranean Program spans policy engagement, species-specific recovery programs and community engagement.

The winner of this category, Linda Mazza, did not actually capture her image in the Mediterranean Sea. But there is a poignant reason for this: Finding critically endangered Angelsharks is now very difficult. Perhaps the Canary Islands, where sightings are more common, can champion protecting them.

Great Eggcase Hunt

The Great Eggcase Hunt is the flagship citizen science project from the Shark Trust. It not only asks people walking beaches around the world to search for empty eggcases washed ashore, but also divers and snorkelers to look out for live, developing eggcases underwater.

These are perhaps the most valuable sightings that we receive as they reveal exactly where sharks and skates lay their eggs. This improves our understanding of which areas are critical habitat.

The winner of this category is Grant Evans with a shot of a Pyjama Shark eggcase

in South Africa.

Young Shark Photographer of the Year

And finally, the Young Shark Photographer of the Year 2025 was awarded to

Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya for his image of a Whale Shark feeding at the

surface.

All the images will be put to good use to support shark and ray conservation efforts for years to come. Which makes each and every image entered into the competition incredibly valuable to this diverse and important group of animals, many of which of globally threatened.