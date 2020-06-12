Sharkskin Introduces Its New Titanium Chillproof Garment

For those who like to stay warm when diving chilly waters, Sharkskin has announced the arrival of its revolutionary new garment, the Titanium Chillproof.

The new garment will be available on June 30th, 2020, and features an innovative fabric.

The new garment will offer excellent warmth due to titanium nanoparticles embedded in the fabric. The particles capture and radiate far-infrared to keep the wearer warm. The Titanium Chillproof is a neutrally buoyant trilaminate material and offers a host of features including:

Windproof.

Breathable.

Water repellent.

Antimicrobial and lightweight.

Chunky stainless-steel zip.

The new garment is made in Australia to Sharkskin’s usual high standards.

You can find out more information here or check out a video fo the Sharkskin Chillproof below.