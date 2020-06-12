Friday, June 12, 2020
Scuba Diving

Sharkskin Introduces Its New Titanium Chillproof Garment

By Sam Helmy

Titanium Teaser
For those who like to stay warm when diving chilly waters, Sharkskin has announced the arrival of its revolutionary new garment, the Titanium Chillproof.

The new garment will be available on June 30th, 2020, and features an innovative fabric.

The new garment will offer excellent warmth due to titanium nanoparticles embedded in the fabric. The particles capture and radiate far-infrared to keep the wearer warm. The Titanium Chillproof is a neutrally buoyant trilaminate material and offers a host of features including:

  • Windproof.
  • Breathable.
  • Water repellent.
  • Antimicrobial and lightweight.
  • Chunky stainless-steel zip.

The new garment is made in Australia to Sharkskin’s usual high standards.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

