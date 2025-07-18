‘Shipwreck Hunters Australia’ Season 2 Premieres Next Month on Disney+

The second season of “Shipwreck Hunters Australia” will premiere on Disney+ on August 27, 2025.

A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers — consisting of salty Captain Ash Sutton, Andre Rerekura, Nush Freedman, Johnny Debnam and Ryan Chatfield — are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. The missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure.

In each episode, the team embarks on an expedition to a remote location off the vast coast of Western Australia. The plan is to uncover long-lost shipwreck secrets in the hope of making some world-first discoveries.

More than that, the journeys are also about the unique wildlife that call the waters of Western Australia home and the stunning landscapes that sprawl as far as the eye can see.

The expeditions take viewers into the ocean’s depths to investigate maritime mysteries, experience unique and stunning ocean wildlife and explore Western Australia’s coastline, which is believed to be the home of more than 1,600 shipwrecks.

Season 1 included the maritime discovery of the 111-year-old sunken Finnish-owned sailing ship Glenbank and a 1942 Flying Boat sunk during World War 2 in Broome.

When Season 2 was announced to be in production last year, Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director Kylie Watson-Wheeler said:

“The series captivated our audiences worldwide with its mystery, adventure and exploration. We’re excited for this next chapter of shipwreck tales and to see even more breathtaking underwater filmmaking in a place of such rare and true natural beauty.”

While “Shipwreck Hunters Australia” Director and Producer Brendan Hutchens added:

“Our team is absolutely pumped to be setting off on more ocean adventures looking for shipwrecks, uncovering remarkable stories and exploring the spectacular West Australian coast that we love. We are so grateful for the support we have received from Disney, our funding partners and especially from people of all ages and from all over the world who loved season one! So good.”

Season 1 of “Shipwreck Hunters Australia” is currently streaming on Disney+. You can check out a trailer for it below.