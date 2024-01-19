Spare Air Offer Trade In Counterfeit Program

Submersible Systems is now offering a Trade-In Counterfeit Program for those customers who, unfortunately, have purchased Spare Air “knock-offs.”

Sadly, there has been an increase in counterfeit products in the market. This, in turn, has left customers very disappointed when they are unable to receive help or support to repair their faulty knock-off cylinder.

If you have purchased one of these knock-off units, you can send it to Submersible Systems and receive a credit toward a new spare air package.

You can find out more about the counterfeit products here, and more about the trade-in program here.