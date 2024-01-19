Friday, January 19, 2024
Scuba Diving

Spare Air Offer Trade In Counterfeit Program

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Spare Air Unveils New, Larger Air Cylinder
Spare Air Unveils New, Larger Air Cylinder

Submersible Systems is now offering a Trade-In Counterfeit Program for those customers who, unfortunately, have purchased Spare Airknock-offs.”

Sadly, there has been an increase in counterfeit products in the market. This, in turn, has left customers very disappointed when they are unable to receive help or support to repair their faulty knock-off cylinder.

If you have purchased one of these knock-off units, you can send it to Submersible Systems and receive a credit toward a new spare air package.

You can find out more about the counterfeit products here, and more about the trade-in program here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,934FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
11,200FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US