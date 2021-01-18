SSI Expands Its Diver Recognition Card Program

Scuba Schools International has expanded its SSI Recognition Card program in 2021.

The program, which is aimed at motivating and encouraging prospective students, now has three categories, including:

Trial Programs.

Training Programs.

Club & Events.

The trial program card creates a positive experience for participants as well as creating a link between the dive pro and the student. The program applies to the following:

Try Scuba.

Try Freediving.

Try Mermaid.

The training program recognition card is designed to promote continuing education to students. It works by credit the first dive from a specialty course to the Advanced Adventurer program and vice versa. It applies to the following specialties:

Deep Diving.

Enriched Air Nitrox (EAN).

Navigation.

Photo & Video.

Boat Diving.

Search & Recovery.

Dry Suit Diving.

Night & Limited Visibility.

Wreck Diving.

Perfect Buoyancy.

Scooter/DPV Diving.

Waves, Tides & Currents.

The Ecology Programs.

The club and events program creates a sense of belonging and team membership. The program allows training centers to issue membership and event cards to participants.

For more info, check out diveSSI.com.