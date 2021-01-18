Wednesday, January 20, 2021
SSI Expands Its Diver Recognition Card Program

By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba Schools International has expanded its SSI Recognition Card program in 2021.

The program, which is aimed at motivating and encouraging prospective students, now has three categories, including:

  • Trial Programs.
  • Training Programs.
  • Club & Events.

The trial program card creates a positive experience for participants as well as creating a link between the dive pro and the student. The program applies to the following:

  • Try Scuba.
  • Try Freediving.
  • Try Mermaid.

The training program recognition card is designed to promote continuing education to students. It works by credit the first dive from a specialty course to the Advanced Adventurer program and vice versa. It applies to the following specialties:

  • Deep Diving.
  • Enriched Air Nitrox (EAN).
  • Navigation.
  • Photo & Video.
  • Boat Diving.
  • Search & Recovery.
  • Dry Suit Diving.
  • Night & Limited Visibility.
  • Wreck Diving.
  • Perfect Buoyancy.
  • Scooter/DPV Diving.
  • Waves, Tides & Currents.
  • The Ecology Programs.

The club and events program creates a sense of belonging and team membership. The program allows training centers to issue membership and event cards to participants.

For more info, check out diveSSI.com.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

