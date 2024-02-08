Thursday, February 8, 2024
Streaming Service Showcases Korean Haenyeo Divers

John Liang
By John Liang

Three Moons of Biyangdo (Image via YouTube)
Three Moons of Biyangdo (Image via YouTube)

If you were ever interested in the Korean freediving women known as Haenyeo, there’s a documentary out now that depicts their lives.

“Three Moons of Biyangdo” follows the story of a disappearing, centuries-old tradition that encapsulates the delicate balance, and deep connections, between humanity and the natural world.

Kyung-Mi, Geum-Mi and Jeong-Mi Moon are three sisters, now in their sixties, known as Haenyeo or “sea women,” taking only what they need from the sea one breath at a time.

The film is an albert-certified (BAFTA), sustainable production that won the Directors Vision Award at the 2023 Blue Water Film Fest.

For more info on how to subscribe to watch the film, go to newyonder.earth or check out the trailer below.

THREE MOONS OF BIYANGDO / ??? ?? ??? (2022) OFFICIAL TRAILER (FULL) - STREAMING NOW ON NEWYONDER

