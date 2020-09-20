Sunday, September 20, 2020
Video Of The Week

Submarine Diving With Giant Deep-Sea Sharks

By DeeperBlue.com

-

1

MORE OF OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Video Of The Week
00:12:43

Freediving In The Caves Of Paradise

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediving In The Caves Of Paradise
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:34:19

Above & Below Galapagos

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Above & Below Galapagos
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:03:59

Freediving With Whales In Sri Lanka

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediving With Whales In Sri Lanka
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:02:48

Deep Solo

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Deep Solo
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:04:26

Unexplored

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Unexplored
Read more

This week’s video is not for those who hear the iconic “duh-dum duh-dum” jaws theme music every time they go swimming.

Hundreds of meters below the surface lurks a predator older than the dinosaurs and bigger on average than the great white. This is the story of a group of scientists who came together to achieve the unthinkable: tagging the cryptic bluntnose sixgill shark in its natural environment using a submarine. This is a product of One Big Wave, produced by OceanX in partnership with the Moore Charitable Foundation and the Bloomberg Philanthropies Vibrant Oceans Initiative.

Paralenz Video Of The Week

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage.  Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer.  You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

299,361FansLike
68,054FollowersFollow
2,497FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,256FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US