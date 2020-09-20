Submarine Diving With Giant Deep-Sea Sharks

This week’s video is not for those who hear the iconic “duh-dum duh-dum” jaws theme music every time they go swimming.

Hundreds of meters below the surface lurks a predator older than the dinosaurs and bigger on average than the great white. This is the story of a group of scientists who came together to achieve the unthinkable: tagging the cryptic bluntnose sixgill shark in its natural environment using a submarine. This is a product of One Big Wave, produced by OceanX in partnership with the Moore Charitable Foundation and the Bloomberg Philanthropies Vibrant Oceans Initiative.

