Support Sought To Protect Giant Clams

The Center for Biological Diversity has issued a call to action to support NOAA’s proposal to protect 10 giant clam species.

The giant species are found in the Indo-Pacific and Red Sea and can reach enormous sizes. Many can reach up to 4ft/1.2m long and weigh in at a massive 500lbs/226kg.

Sadly, the 10 fiant clam species are harvested heavily and often illegally. They are popular for their meat and their colorful shells. They are also heavily impacted by climate change, which causes them to expel their symbiotic algae due to water warming.

The clams are in need of protection under the Endangered Species Act. This would allow them to prosper under the robust protection of the US Federal Government.

You can sign the petition to protect Giant Clams here.