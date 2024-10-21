Monday, October 21, 2024
Support Sought To Protect Giant Clams

Sam Helmy
-

Giant Clam off the waters of Australia- John Cameron-Unsplash
The Center for Biological Diversity has issued a call to action to support NOAA’s proposal to protect 10 giant clam species.

The giant species are found in the Indo-Pacific and Red Sea and can reach enormous sizes. Many can reach up to 4ft/1.2m long and weigh in at a massive 500lbs/226kg.

Sadly, the 10 fiant clam species are harvested heavily and often illegally. They are popular for their meat and their colorful shells. They are also heavily impacted by climate change, which causes them to expel their symbiotic algae due to water warming. 

The clams are in need of protection under the Endangered Species Act. This would allow them to prosper under the robust protection of the US Federal Government. 

You can sign the petition to protect Giant Clams here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

