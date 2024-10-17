Surf-fur Looking For Scuba Diving Pro-Ambassadors

Outerwear company Surf-fur has announced the launch of its Pro-Ambassador Program, designed specifically for scuba divers who tackle cold water conditions to pursue their underwater passions.

The Pro-Ambassador Program calls on professional scuba divers to join a community of like-minded adventurers, offering them exclusive perks and opportunities to represent Surf-fur in the global diving community.

Pro-Ambassadors will represent Surf-fur on and off the water, showcasing the brand’s gear designed for cold, wet, windy or tropical conditions. From pre-dive prep to the in-between rewarm to post-dive protection, ambassadors will highlight how Surf-fur products enhance every dive experience, inspiring fellow divers to explore without limits.

Ambassadors will wear and promote Surf-fur’s gear during dive expeditions and water activities. Through social media, blogs and videos, they’ll share firsthand experiences, showing how Surf-fur gear delivers warmth and protection in any environment.

Pro-Ambassadors will contribute captivating content, including stories, photos and videos, showcasing their underwater adventures and how Surf-fur gear plays a vital role in staying comfortable during extreme dives. Their content will help inspire the diving community to embrace new challenges and explore beyond their comfort zones.

Pro-Ambassadors will enjoy exclusive access to discounted signature products. As part of the program, they can purchase the Waterparka for just US$99/~€91 and the company’s Surfcheck Hoodie for $70/~€64 (for personal use). Both garments offer all-weather protection, ensuring warmth and comfort in even the harshest dive conditions.

For more information on joining the Surf-fur Pro-Ambassador Program, check out the surf-fur.com website or follow them on Instagram @surffur. Eligibility requirements will apply.