Suunto Launches New Ocean Dive Computer

Suunto this week announced the launch of the new Suunto Ocean dive computer.

The Suunto Ocean features dive modes for scuba and technical diving, including nitrox and the Suunto Bühlmann 16 GF algorithm as well as a freediving mode.

Pairing seamlessly with the Suunto Tank POD before diving allows users to monitor tank pressure, gas consumption and remaining gas time directly from their wrist. To enhance safety during dives, the Suunto Ocean offers an extensive selection of customizable audio and vibration alarms.

On the surface, the Suunto Ocean can monitor daily activity, everyday exercise and more extreme exploration. With over 95 diverse sport modes, ranging from trail running and cycling to swimming and yoga, each equipped with default data fields, it caters to every fitness enthusiast.

The Suunto Ocean monitors steps, calories, heart rate, sleep (including sleep stages) and recovery metrics with heart rate variability analysis for daily activity tracking. Moreover, its premium outdoor features, such as detailed outdoor offline maps that are globally available free of charge, a top-tier GNSS system for precise location tracking and a barometer for accurate altitude readings and storm alarms, make it the preferred choice for all above-surface adventures.

Suunto’s Head of Design Mikko Ahlström said:

“Last year, we redefined our design direction, and the Suunto Ocean is a continuation of this transformation. It’s equally at home whether diving or doing any other outdoor sports. It not only performs great but also looks the part. And you can proudly wear it every day when preparing for your next diving trip or just dreaming about it.”

The Suunto Ocean’s rechargeable battery delivers up to 60 hours of diving and 50 hours of continuous outdoor GPS tracking on a single charge. In daily mode, it can go up to 26 days before needing a recharge, and when it’s time to power up, it does so quickly.

Suunto is also introducing the ability for users to view their underwater route in their Suunto app logbook after each dive. Additionally, entry and exit points may be marked in the logbook. This route-tracking functionality will be initially launched as a beta version and will continue to be developed further, the company said.

For tracking sports and daily activity on the surface, the Suunto app offers a dedicated “Training Zone” where users can monitor their training load, progress, recovery and sleep analysis. Additionally, users can leverage AI-based Suunto Coaches for personalized training insights. Partner services such as Strava, Training Peaks and Komoot seamlessly connect users to their community, fostering competition and inspiring new adventures.

The Suunto Ocean will retail for US$899 (~€828) and will be available in three different versions, each compatible with a wide variety of accessory straps for dive, sports and everyday. It’s set to hit selected markets for purchase in summer 2024.

For more info, go to suunto.com.