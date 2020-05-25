Tektite To Start Making Personal Protective Equipment

Tektite has announced that it has started making face masks and shields to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

The new masks are being manufactured according to specifications provided by Johns Hopkins University Hospital. To achieve this switch, Tektite had to retool part of its manufacturing facilities.

The company is now producing two products, a soft fabric face mask made from a non-woven material, which provides a low breathing resistance and advanced particle filtration. Tektite is also making two versions of face shields. The first is a reusable model made from polycarbonate, while the second is a disposable one made from Polypropylene.

In addition to face masks and shields, Tektite is working with the National Institute of Standards (NIST) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to help out with providing molded test kit test tubes for the increased demand for COVID-19 testing.