Testing the World’s Most Advanced Research Vessel

This 12-minute mini-documentary puts us on board the OceanXplorer, one of the most advanced science vessels ever built. Designed for filming, exploration, and deep-sea research, the vessel features onboard submersibles, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and full media production studios.

The film covers trials at sea, including the launch of manned submersibles, the collection of coral samples, and the navigation of narrow reef passages with precision tools. Scientists describe the importance of interdisciplinary work, with biologists, sonar technicians, and others all operating from a single mobile platform.

More than a tech demo, it’s a window into the kind of cross-functional ocean exploration that’s becoming the new norm. For divers interested in where underwater science is heading, this is essential viewing.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.