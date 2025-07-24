The 2025 Great Shark Snapshot Is Underway

This year’s edition of the Shark Trust’s Great Shark Snapshot is currently underway.

The community science project helps gather vital information about global shark distribution.

According to the Shark Trust:

“During the Great Shark Snapshot we want buddy pairs, dive centers, clubs and boats to join us and record as many shark, ray and skate sightings around the world as possible.”

Over time, each “Snapshot” will build a clearer picture for shark scientists and conservationists — a picture of species distribution around the world and population changes. One-third of sharks and rays are threatened from destructive fishing, climate change and habitat destruction.

The data collected will help scientists put effective conservation plans in place to help those species.

The event runs from July 19th through July 27th.

The steps to take part are pretty easy:

Step 1 — Go Diving or Snorkeling

Wherever you are, whether in, on or by the water, you can help by looking out for species of shark and ray – or even their eggcases.

Step 2 — Report Every Shark or Ray That You See

Make a note of each species, how many there were of each and, if you can, grab a photo so the Shark Trust can verify the species.

Step 3 — Submit Your Sightings to the Shark Log

You can do this via the Shark Trust app or using their Online Recording Hub.

Of course, you’ll need to adhere to all appropriate “Codes of Conduct” and follow any local guidelines and laws on interacting with and photographing marine life.

Underwater Eggcases

This year, the Shark Trust is also asking divers to report any eggcases that they discover underwater:

“Whilst we have lots of records of mermaid’s purses washed ashore on beaches. We need underwater sightings from around the UK and the rest of the world to help learn more about egg-laying grounds.

“Please do not touch or disturb them, just take a photo if you can, and then record where you saw them using the Shark Trust app or the online recording hub.”

Aggressor Adventures Partners With Shark Trust

In related news, Aggressor Adventures this week announced a partnership with the Shark Trust on the Great Shark Snapshot.

Guests aboard Aggressor liveaboards during the weeklong event will have the opportunity to participate by logging sightings of various shark and ray species.

These records will help researchers build a global picture of species distribution and abundance.

Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown said:

“This is a meaningful way for our guests to get involved with shark conservation while doing what they love. By contributing real-time data from some of the planet’s most remote and biodiverse marine ecosystems, we are helping protect these incredible animals for future generations.”

For more info, check out the video below or go to sharktrust.org.