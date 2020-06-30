Tuesday, June 30, 2020
The Deeper Blue Podcast Episode 2 Available

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

The DeeperBlue Podcast - Episode 2
The second episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | Spotify |  Stitcher | Google Podcast

In this episode we hear from Stephan Whelan, founder of DeeperBlue.com and Michael Menduno, Dive journalist and author as they have a candid discussion of their recent Op-Ed “The Day Diving Stood Still” and they share their assessment of where the Scuba Diving and Freediving worlds are now under Coronavirus.

Then we have an interview with underwater filmmaker David Diley who discusses some incredible stories from the making of his seminal film, “Of Shark And Man”.

Then we hear from freediving legend William Trubridge on How To Breathe for a freedive.

And then finally we hear from Sarah Barrett on her Best Dive Ever.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple PodcastSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Stephan Whelan
Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

