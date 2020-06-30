The Deeper Blue Podcast Episode 2 Available

The second episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In this episode we hear from Stephan Whelan, founder of DeeperBlue.com and Michael Menduno, Dive journalist and author as they have a candid discussion of their recent Op-Ed “The Day Diving Stood Still” and they share their assessment of where the Scuba Diving and Freediving worlds are now under Coronavirus.

Then we have an interview with underwater filmmaker David Diley who discusses some incredible stories from the making of his seminal film, “Of Shark And Man”.

Then we hear from freediving legend William Trubridge on How To Breathe for a freedive.

And then finally we hear from Sarah Barrett on her Best Dive Ever.

