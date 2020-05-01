Over the past month during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chantelle Newman from The Diver Medic has been setting up live webinars featuring some big names in the dive industry.

The guests have included cave diver extraordinaire Jill Heinerth, renowned shark diver Cristina Zenato; Douglas Ebersole, MD, a recreational and technical diving instructor and the medical advisor for RAID International and a COVID-19 survivor; hyperbaric medicine expert Dr. David Charash; tech diver Mark Powell; NAUI course directors Butch Hendrick and Andrea Zaferes; “Dive Locker” podcast host Tec Clark; cave diver Jim Warny; tech diver Phil Short; Human Diver founder Gareth Lock; ocean advocate and photographer Ellen Cuylaerts; and a whole bunch of others.

The webinars are free to watch and are stream live every day at 6:00 pm (GMT+1) United Kingdom time. Nearly all of them are recorded for watching later.

To find the list of guests and scheduled webinars, go to thedivermedic.com.

The Diver Medic is also running a “Specialized Workshop Series” featuring Andrea Zaferes, with subjects like “Forensic Diving Fatality Investigation and Prevention,” “Aquatic death,” “Drowning,” “Aquatic Crimes Against Women (ACAW),” “Homicides Staged as Drowning Accidents or Suicides” and more. Check out one of Zafares’s courses here.