The International Coastal Cleanup is Almost Here

This September marks 40 years of the International Coastal Cleanup, the world’s largest volunteer effort to clean the globe’s coasts, organized by the Ocean Conservancy.

While plastic pollution is a massive problem for our ocean, even small actions can make a big difference. Every bottle, every straw, every piece of trash you clean up can lead to a cleaner, healthier ocean.

As the organization says:

“When we clean up our home, all those that live in the ocean can #SeaTheChange.”

There’s more than one way to get involved:

1 — Join the International Coastal Cleanup from anywhere in the world! Use the Ocean Conservancy’s map to find a coordinator planning a cleanup in your region. Want something closer to home? Go out by yourself or with friends and family to clean up your favorite beach or beloved park. Trash travels, so even picking up litter off a city sidewalk can help protect wildlife and communities that depend on clean waterways.

2 — Feeling more ambitious? Recruit friends and family to join you in a larger cleanup. Find tips on how to start your own cleanup here.

3 — While you’re out making a difference, make sure to track your trash with the Clean Swell app. It’s available in a dozen different languages, allowing you to easily record each item of trash you collect. Your data helps scientists and advocates around the world tackle ocean trash at a global scale and power long-lasting solutions for plastic pollution.

4 — Share how you #SeaTheChange on social media! You can find Ocean Conservancy on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

5 — Stay up to date on the International Coastal Cleanup and ways you can become an ocean advocate by texting “ICC” to 52551 or sign up for their email list.