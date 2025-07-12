The SSI Dive Log Challenge Is Back

Scuba Schools International announced that its highly popular Dive Log Challenge is back for its third consecutive year.

The Dive Log Challenge kicked off on July 1 and will end on September 30, 2025. It’s a great way to boost involvement with the local dive communities.

Not only does the challenge motivate divers to hit the water, but each summer, SSI Training Centers that actively promote the challenge experience a surge of activity, with divers visiting stores to verify their logged dives and discover new equipment and training opportunities to enrich their underwater adventures.

How you can take part in the SSI Dive Log Challenge

Participating in the challenge is relatively simple; all you need to do is follow these straightforward steps:

Head over to the SSI website and create a MySSI account.

Start logging your dives this summer.

Verify all your logged dives.

You are now set to have a good chance of earning prizes and recognition from your fellow divers.

Each dive you log counts as an entry in the Dive Log Challenge, so the more dives you log, the more chances you will have of winning a prize.

This year, SSI is offering some very exciting prizes, including:

The grand prize of a one-week liveaboard trip on The Manta Queen 1 in Thailand, courtesy of Liveaboard.com

3 Mares Quad 2 dive computers.

9 Mares Force -X scuba diving masks.

You can find more information and sign up here.

Below you can find a helpful video on how to log your dives.