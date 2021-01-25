Monday, January 25, 2021
Underwater Imaging

The Winners Of The 2020 Ocean Art Contest Have Been Announced

By Sam Helmy

-

Ocean Art Photo Contest
Ocean Art Photo Contest

The Underwater Photography Guide has announced the winners of the 2020 Ocean Art Contest.

The 9th annual competition featured entries from some 80 countries worldwide, and as usual, a host of stunning images were submitted.

The competition featured 13 categories between Compact and DSLR, including Best of Show. Winners of this year’s competition are:

    • Best of Show- Gaetano Dario Gargiulo.
    • Wide Angle- Gaetano Dario Gargiulo.
    • Macro- Galice Hoarau.
    • Marine Life Behavior- Steven Kovacs.
    • Portrait- Galice Hoarau.
    • Coldwater- Jon Anderson.
    • Nudibranch- Wen Chou Wu.
    • Blackwater- Steven Kovacs.
    • Underwater Conservation- Christophe Chellapermal.
    • Underwater Art- Jenny Stock.
    • Compact Wide Angle- Enrico Somogyi.
    • Compact Macro- PT Hirschfield.
    • Compact Behavior- Chia Chi Chang.

This year’s competition had over US$45,000 (~36,968 Euros) worth of prizes for the lucky winners.

You can see all the winning images and honorable mentions here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

