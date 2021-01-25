The Winners Of The 2020 Ocean Art Contest Have Been Announced

The Underwater Photography Guide has announced the winners of the 2020 Ocean Art Contest.

The 9th annual competition featured entries from some 80 countries worldwide, and as usual, a host of stunning images were submitted.

The competition featured 13 categories between Compact and DSLR, including Best of Show. Winners of this year’s competition are:

Best of Show- Gaetano Dario Gargiulo. Wide Angle- Gaetano Dario Gargiulo. Macro- Galice Hoarau. Marine Life Behavior- Steven Kovacs. Portrait- Galice Hoarau. Coldwater- Jon Anderson. Nudibranch- Wen Chou Wu. Blackwater- Steven Kovacs. Underwater Conservation- Christophe Chellapermal. Underwater Art- Jenny Stock. Compact Wide Angle- Enrico Somogyi. Compact Macro- PT Hirschfield. Compact Behavior- Chia Chi Chang.



This year’s competition had over US$45,000 (~36,968 Euros) worth of prizes for the lucky winners.

You can see all the winning images and honorable mentions here.