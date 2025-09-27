Three New Deep -Sea Snailfish Species Named

Researchers at SUNY Geneseo have described and named three new species of deep-sea snailfish from the eastern Pacific.

The deep-dwelling species were collected from extreme depths: Two of the snailfish were collected at 13,513 feet/4,113m off the California coast at Station M using the submersible Alvin. At the same time, the final specimen was retrieved from 10,722 feet/3,268m in Monterey Canyon by the MBARI remotely operated vehicle Doc Ricketts.

Considering how little we know about these abyssal habitats, which cover half of the Earth’s surface and yet remain largely unexplored, each new discovery is crucial for improving our understanding of deep-sea communities.

All three species belong to the family Liparidae and can endure pressures greater than 11,000 PSI (~758 Bar). The team behind the discoveries combined microscopy, micro-CT scanning, detailed measurements of fin rays and vertebrae as well as DNA sequencing to distinguish the new species and place them within snailfish evolutionary history.

Brett Woodworth, an undergraduate student and study co-author, stated:

“This study emphasizes the importance of both morphological and genetic identification for deep-living fishes. The two species collected at Station M are cryptic — their external morphologies are similar to one another. Through both forms of identification, we were not only able to distinguish between the two species, but we could compare them to known species to gain better understanding of snailfish evolution in the deep sea.”

While the study lead, associate professor of biology Mackenzie Gerringer, added:

“The deep oceans are home to an incredible diversity of organisms and a truly beautiful array of adaptations. These three snailfishes are a reminder of how much we have yet to learn about life on Earth and of the power of curiosity and exploration.”

You can find the original research here.