Top 5 Best Dive Destinations Around the World

You are spoiled for choice when it comes to the best dive destinations in the world. Ask 10 divers, and you will get 10 different lists. However, some destinations appear time and time again on almost every diver’s list.

So here are the top 5 destinations that should be on every diver’s list of best dive destinations!

Best Dive Destinations: The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef is virtually at the top of the list on every diver’s best dive destination list worldwide. The area is legendary around the world, and every diver will have dreamed of diving it one day. The largest barrier reef on the planet is home to some stunning marine life, amazing corals, and world-renowned wrecks.

Best Time to Visit

The best time to visit the Great Barrier Reef is between June and October. The diving conditions are excellent during this time (winter and spring months in Australia). As a bonus, the temperature is also warm without being too hot. During this time, average temperatures range from 26°C (79°F) to 30°C (86°F).

Marine Life

The Great Barrier Reef is famous for its marine life. Diving the reefs, you can expect to encounter all the usual suspects typically found on reefs, like wrasses and corals. However, you can also experience a wide range of marine mammals, with the reef being home to over 30 species of whales and dolphins, including bottlenose dolphins and humpback whales. Turtles can also be abundant, with 6 of the world’s seven species found on the reef.

One thing to keep in mind is that if you visit during the off-season from November to May, visibility is poor and conditions are less than ideal due to the presence of the lethal box jellyfish in the water.

Best Dive Destinations: Palau

Look at any best dive destination list, and you are almost guaranteed to find the tiny Pacific Island nation of Palau on it. The small country is a hard-to-reach nation renowned for its pristine diving conditions, beautiful reefs, and an enormous number of World War II wrecks. Divers who lust for rust can’t go wrong heading to Palau!

Best Time to Visit

The best time to visit Palau and dive is between November and April when conditions are best. During this time, visibility can reach a stunning 40m (120ft) or more. There is no rain during this season, so conditions are ideal for diving. Water temperatures are consistently warm year-round, ranging from 26°C (79°F) to 30°C (86°F). Additionally, the air temperature is warm during that time of year.

Marine Life

Diving on Palau’s pristine reefs allows you to experience all the usual reef subjects. Corals, wrasses, groupers, sharks, and more. Not to mention manta rays, turtles, and almost every healthy reef inhabitant imaginable.

However, what Palau stands out for is its wrecks! The area witnessed one of the fiercest battles of the Pacific Theater during World War II – the Battle of Peleliu. Located just south of Palau, the waters around Peleliu are a treasure trove of wrecks and are on the bucket list of every wreck diver in the world.

Best Dive Destinations: Galápagos Islands

While the Galapagos Islands are renowned worldwide for inspiring Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, they are also celebrated among divers as one of the world’s premier dive destinations.

The isolated islands are home to some stunning flora and fauna, as well as a fantastic array of marine life, including a large number of sharks and marine mammals. If you could only choose one more place to dive in your life, then it should be the Galapagos Islands.

Best Time to Visit

You can dive the Galapagos Islands year-round. However, many Galapagos aficionados consider December to June – the warm/wet season to be the best time and when the islands shine as the world’s best dive destination. During this time, conditions are ideal, with water temperatures ranging from 21°C to 24°C (70°F to 76°F). The air temperature is also warm during this time, averaging around 30°C (86°F).

Marine Life

The Galapagos is considered a “big stuff” diving destination with many shark and whale species. Diving in the Galapagos, you can encounter bull, hammerhead, and whale sharks. You can also encounter bottlenose dolphins, manta rays, turtles, pilot whales, humpback whales, fur seals, and marine iguanas.

If you need more, the Galapagos delivers, and you also get the usual reef fish, whitetip and black tip sharks, and even eagle rays and seahorses. Simply, the Galapagos is teeming with marine life, making it arguably the world’s best dive destination.

Best Dive Destinations: Raja Ampat

If marine life is your poison, Raja Ampat is the antidote and one of the best dive destinations in the world. These stunning four islands in Indonesia are home to some of the planet’s richest marine life and biodiversity. Most divers will tell you that diving in Raja Ampat is an experience like no other. The site gives the Galapagos a run for its money as one of the world’s best dive destinations.

Best Time to Visit

You can visit Raja Ampat year-round, although the best season for divers is from September to April when giant Pacific mantas are most abundant. Year-round, the water temperature remains stable, ranging from 28°C/82°F to 30°C/86°F. Please note that weather conditions can be rough during July and August, and diving may be canceled or limited due to rough seas.

Marine Life

In a nutshell, Raja Ampat is the heart of the planet’s marine biodiversity. Their sheer number and variety of species make the islands unmatched anywhere else. Diving in Raja Ampat, you can encounter more than 600 species of hard corals, not to mention a mind-blowing 1,700 species of reef fish.

You can also discover a range of whales, sharks, dolphins, and turtles. On the smaller end of the life spectrum, Raja Ampat is also renowned for its diverse array of macro life on the reefs, including seahorses, nudibranchs, and other marine species.

By far, the stars of the show on Raja Ampat are the giant Pacific mantas; several locations around the islands are cleaning stations for these magnificent creatures, where you can spend much time observing creatures with wingspans up to 5m/~16ft.

Best Dive Destinations: Cozumel

Cozumel is one of the world’s most popular and renowned dive destinations, as well as a primary destination for North American residents to explore the main coral reef and engage in diving activities. Diving in Cozumel is characterized by encounters with sharks, eagle rays, and turtles, alongside the typical coral reefs. With numerous activities on land to boot, Cozumel is often the perfect destination for families or groups that include divers and non-divers alike.

Best Time to Visit

You can dive in Cozumel year-round, and the water temperature remains relatively stable, ranging from 25 °C (~77°F) to 28 °C (~82°F). The best times for observing marine life activity are during the colder months, from November to March. However, if you prefer the water to be on the warmer side, then other times will suffice. Bear in mind that the air temperature can be incredibly hot during the summer season. Additionally, if you are planning your trip, consider that July through October is hurricane season, so your journey may be disrupted.

Marine Life

When it comes to marine life, Cozumel is not as rich as some of the other best dive destinations on our list. However, there is still plenty to see, although not on the scale of Raja Ampat and the Galapagos. There are many healthy reefs in and around Cozumel, all populated with the usual array of corals and reef residents. Where Cozumel excels is in its shark, turtle, and eagle ray populations. At the right season, you can encounter turtles on virtually every dive.

While you can see different species of sharks in the waters of Cozumel, the highlight is the big bull sharks that come to visit between September and April. Other reef sharks are plentiful and can be spotted year-round.