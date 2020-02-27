If you’re a competitive freediver and are jonesing to see how deep you can go (or just like to watch freedivers push their limits), you should check out the Infinity Depth Games.

The Infinity Depth Games is an annual freediving “International Depth Competition” that — hopefully after the Coronavirus peters out — will take place in the coastal area of Larnaca, Cyprus from October 9-18, 2020.

The trailer for the sixth annual competition was recently released. Check it out below.

For more info, go to the Infinity Depth Games Facebook page.