Trapped Orcas Escape From Drift Ice

A pod of killer whales that earlier this week became trapped by drift ice off the coast of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido were able to free themselves, according to multiple media reports.

Footage initially taken by airborne drones depicted the whales crowded around with their heads above water with ice everywhere.

Officials monitored the whales daily and by Wednesday, the pod was gone.

According to a local official from the Hokkaido town of Rausu:

“We believe they were able to escape safely.”