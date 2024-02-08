Thursday, February 8, 2024
Trapped Orcas Escape From Drift Ice

By John Liang

Orca / Killer Whale (Adobe Stock)
A pod of killer whales that earlier this week became trapped by drift ice off the coast of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido were able to free themselves, according to multiple media reports.

Footage initially taken by airborne drones depicted the whales crowded around with their heads above water with ice everywhere.

Officials monitored the whales daily and by Wednesday, the pod was gone.

According to a local official from the Hokkaido town of Rausu:

“We believe they were able to escape safely.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

