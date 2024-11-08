Two Liveaboard Dive Vessels Suffer Major Fire Damage

A liveaboard dive vessel in Egypt and another in the Maldives each caught fire this week, resulting in the destruction of both ships.

Red Sea Explorers’ liveaboard MV Nouran apparently caught fire on the night of November 6th near Daedalus Reef in the Red Sea. The ship’s crew and passengers were all successfully evacuated, and the cause of the fire isn’t yet known.

According to a Red Sea Explorers statement reported by divernet.com:

“Thankfully, all guests and crew were safely evacuated without any injuries, and everyone is now back on land. Despite the swift and professional efforts of our crew the fire could not be contained, and we were unable to save mv Nouran.

“While the safety of our guests and crew is our foremost priority, the loss of MV Nouran is profoundly felt. She was not just a vessel; she was a home, both for us and for the many guests who shared unforgettable journeys aboard her….

“Our team is working diligently to find solutions for guests who have bookings on mv Nouran for the remainder of the season. We will be reaching out to each agent and customer as soon as possible with further information.”

The following day in the Maldives, the liveaboard vessel Blue Voyager run by Master Liveaboards went up in flames while in port. The boat was undergoing maintenance at the time, so no passengers were on it and no other injuries were reported.

Master Liveaboards said in a statement:

“After attempting to control the fire, all crew evacuated the boat safely. We are already evaluating the issues created by the fire on upcoming trips. Guests who are likely to be affected will be contacted in due course.

“We are relieved that this incident was not more serious and that everyone who was on board is safe.”