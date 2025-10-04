Two New Bass Species Identified

University of Georgia ecologists have managed to formally describe two new species of black bass: Bartram’s bass (Micropterus pucpuggy) and Altamaha bass (M. calliurus).

The research and its findings were recently published in Zootaxa.

Although both fish were long known to anglers, they were previously lumped together with redeye bass. Bartram’s bass are distinguished by light-gold bodies patterned with dark brown blotches, rosy-pink fins, mottled bellies, oval oral tooth patches, and carmine-red eyes. They can reach up to 15 inches/37.5cm.

On the other hand, Altamaha bass display olive-edged golden scales, darker side blotches, orange fin margins, smaller tooth patches, and red-gold ringed eyes, growing to 14 inches/35cm.

Commenting on the work, Mary Freeman, co-author of the study, stated:

“It used to be that you’d have to go out and catch the fish, bring it in, count the scales, measure the tail, measure this and that, write a description, and you’re done. Now there is also genetic characterization. In this case, there’s genetic characterization of every single individual used to describe that fish to prevent including hybrid specimens. You’re laying the baseline for the future. Hybridization may result in Bartram’s bass not existing as it has existed, but we’ll know what it was.”

While Bud Freeman, lead author of the study and a senior public service associate emeritus at the UGA Odum School of Ecology, added:

“These evolutionarily distinct lineages are important to name. In recognizing these species, we recognize how quickly they are becoming lost as extrinsic barriers are breached by human activities.”

You can find the original research here.