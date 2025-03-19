2025 UK Dive Show Soars to New Heights

The recent UK Dive Show showed that the UK diving scene is recovering strongly and is returning to its pre-COVID days. The Go Diving show took place at the NAEC Stoneleigh Park on the weekend of March 1-2, 2025. The one sentiment that many scuba diving show guests and exhibitors shared is that it had a fantastic buzz and was one of the best shows in years.

Great Speaker Lineup

The full lineup of speakers for this year’s dive show was impressive. No matter your interest, you would have found a speaker to captivate you over the weekend. By far, the star of the show was Steve Backshall. The TV presenter, explorer, and author captivated the audience with his latest adventures.

An ever-present presence and MC of the main stage was legendary stunt performer, technical scuba diver, and expedition diver Andy Torbet.

For those who like adventures far away in small spaces, the presentation by cave explorer and instructor Rannva Joermundsson would have ticked all your boxes. The fascinating presentation covered a female-led cave exploration expedition to Indonesia. Unfortunately, due to sickness, Rannava’s expedition co-lead, Maria Bollerup, could not take up her slot at the show.

Besides the main stage, the other stages featured interesting speakers covering a wide range of topics, from inspirational photography to technical diving expeditions via ocean plastics and intertidal forests.

UK Dive Show Improved Layout

One thing that stood out this year was the brilliant show layout compared to recent years. In 2024, the show took place over three NAEC halls. The main stage and socializing area comprised one entire hall, with the other two halls dedicated to the exhibitors and smaller stages. The third hall with the main stage always felt empty due to its cavernous size.

This year, the layout was different. You only had two halls, and the entrance brought you to a spot between the halls. This meant that both halls got an equally large volume of traffic. This layout created a situation where both halls were busy to create an intimate, exciting atmosphere without things getting too overcrowded. The layout this year was a winner and keeper for next year.

UK Dive Show: Scuba Gear Takes Center Stage.

When it comes to the exhibitors, scuba gear manufacturers took center stage, with many companies featuring large, impressive stands showcasing some of the latest and greatest pieces of gear available in the UK. Fourth Element had a massive stand featuring its latest drysuits, wetsuits, and undergarments guaranteed to keep you toasty warm even in the coldest UK waters.

Also present in force on an equally large stand was the Scuba Dive Store. The stand was a hub of activity as divers across the UK stocked up on gear at excellent show prices. On an equally large stand was Dynamic Nord, a relative newcomer to the Scuba Diving world. The German company has seen massive expansion since its inception in 2018, and its stand showcased some of its best gear for scuba and freediving.

There was also a strong presence from various gear manufacturers, including cameras, rebreathers, and technical gear. Custom Divers, JJ-CCR, O’Three, Andark Watersports, Beaver Sports, Garmin, and PADI were all present with their stands.

A Strong Diving Travel Presence

Aside from scuba gear, diving travel was very well represented at the show. Dive operators and travel companies from across the globe were out in force. So, if you wanted information about diving in Bonaire in the Caribbean, the Red Sea, or Lembeh in Sulawesi, Indonesia? A local operator was there, ready to talk to you and answer your questions.

Again, it was noticeable how busy some of the stands were. Due to the demand of many of the operators, on a few occasions, we had to queue for a few minutes to speak to one of the operators’ reps. If you were looking for the lowdown on any dive destination, you could not go wrong at the UK dive show.

UK Dive Show Conservation Presence

The bottom line is no UK dive show is complete without a strong presence from the UK conservation and science sectors. Shark charity Bite-Back featured a fully stocked stand and was raising funds and awareness about these magnificent creatures. The dedicated folks at British Divers Marine Life Rescue were out in force with a stand fundraising and highlighting all the excellent work they do protecting species in the waters around the UK. Also present and showcasing their incredible work was the Manta Trust, which operates worldwide to raise awareness and help conserve these majestic creatures.

Final Thoughts

It was great to see a show buzzing with excitement, and many UK Dive Show veterans agreed that this was one of the best they had been to in many years. After the COVID hiatus and the turbulent times the pandemic inflicted on the dive industry, it’s great to see the UK diving scene awakening from its slumber and returning to its pre-pandemic vigor. Ever since the UK Dive Show returned in 2022, every version seems to have improved. So much so we can’t wait to see what the organizers have in store for us in 2026!